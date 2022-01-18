Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner Dies At Age 65

A beloved restaurateur from the Hudson Valley died at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Jerry J. Accomando, the owner of Rockland County staple Babe’s Bar & Grill in West Haverstraw, died on Friday, Jan. 14, his family announced, following a near two-year battle with colon cancer.

Best known for his popular restaurant, Accomando was also an avid motorcyclist who was also a prominent figure with the Stony Point Seals and Nam Knights of America.

“If one word could be used to describe Jerry Accomando that would be the word we would choose,” Michael Lydon wrote on the Seals’ Facebook page. "The year Jerry incorporated his Polar Ride with our event took us to another level. He always hid in the background and never looked for any credit.

A tribute video to Accomando was posted on social media by the Stony Point Seals celebrating his life and time in the Hudson Valley.

“Seeing those hundreds of motorcycles each year coming down the road engines racing, escorting the sick kids and their families in the Trooper car, with Jerry leading the way holding the flag would always put a lump in your throat and tear in your eye with pride,” Lydon continued.

“We wonder if we will ever meet a man as kind, generous, thoughtful as Jerry, I doubt it,” he said. "I read somewhere that our job as human beings is to leave this world in better-off shape than we found it. Jerry did that tenfold.”

Anthony Accomando also celebrated his father’s legacy on social media, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support that the community has shown while rallying around the family following his death.

“This time showed us the true meaning of community with an outpouring of love and support from so many,” he posted. “(Babe’s) and all of its patrons meant so much to him, many have become like family to us.

“He rode with so many of you, shared drinks at the bar, told stories about Haverstraw (some of them were true), pissed more than a few people off, and helped many people, and enjoyed every minute.

“He will be missed, but we know he's in a better place and at peace.”

Accomando is survived by his wife of nearly five decades, Joann, sons Jerry Jr. and Anthony, daughter-in-law Angela, and grandson Anthony.

A wake was scheduled for between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 19 at the George M. Holt Funeral Home on Main Street in Haverstraw.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, at St Peter's and St Mary's Church at 115 Broadway in Haverstraw, followed by a burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Route 9W in Haverstraw.

In lieu of flowers, Accomando’s family requested donations be made “in loving memory of Jerry J. Accomando” to his two favorite charities, the Stony Point Seals, or Nam Knights of America MC Hudson Valley Chapter in Nyack.

