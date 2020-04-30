Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pleasantville Daily Voice serves Pleasantville, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pleasantville Daily Voice serves Pleasantville, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: NY's Contact Tracing Will Create Playbook For Other Countries, States, Bloomberg Says
News

Strong Wind Gusts Knock Out Power In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Hundreds in Westchester have lost power as a strong cold front ahead of an approaching storm system has brought whipping winds to the region.
Hundreds in Westchester have lost power as a strong cold front ahead of an approaching storm system has brought whipping winds to the region. Photo Credit: File photo

Hundreds in Westchester have lost power as a strong cold front ahead of an approaching storm system has brought whipping winds to the region.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, Con Edison was reporting six outages in Westchester, which led to power outages for 336 of its 360,045 customers. One NYSEG customer in Bedford was also reporting a power outage.

Outages were reported in New Rochelle (impacting 268 customers), Hastings-on-Hudson (65), Rye Brook, Tarrytown, and Yonkers (one each).

According to Con Edison, customers can expect complete restoration no later than 4 p.m., though the brunt of the storm is expected to arrive around 9 p.m. and bring heavy rain with wind gusts approaching 50 mph later in the evening and overnight, which could lead to additional outages.

Check Daily Voice for updates as the storm rolls through the region.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pleasantville Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.