NY Sees Gas-Price Rise, But No Shortages After Pipeline Cyberattack

Gas prices in New York continue to increase, though there has been no statewide gas shortage following the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack.

Statewide, prices at the pump have soared six cents in the past week, from $2.99 to $3.05 a gallon, though it is still behind the national average, which has topped $3 and hit $3.04 as of Friday, May 14.

A month ago, the average price per gallon in New York was at $2.89 and a year ago it was sitting at $2.16.

New York was largely spared any dramatic impact from the pipeline shutdown, which travels from the south and ends in the tri-state area. A spokesperson for AAA said the region was “insulated” from the pipeline problem because the area has so many port area waterside terminals.

In downstate New York, here’s a breakdown of the average price per gallon, by region on May 14, according to AAA:

Kingston: $2.98;

Nassau/Suffolk: $3.05;

Dutchess/Putnam: $3.07;

White Plains: $3.15

New York: $3.17.

Nationally, the average price per gallon is up eight cents in the past week, from $2.95, and up from $2.86. One year ago on May 14, 2020, the average price per gallon was at $1.87, according to AAA.

The national average is the highest since October 2014.

With the Colonial Pipeline restarting its operations this week, prices at the pump are expected to stabilize as the country approaches the busiest driving months of the year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming.

"Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

