Double-Lane Closures Set For Three Busy Westchester Roadways

Nicole Valinote
The Taconic State Parkway in Hawthorne
The Taconic State Parkway in Hawthorne Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officials are alerting motorists about expected lane closures along three busy roadways in Westchester County.

The New York State Department of Transportation reported that single- and double-lane closures are expected on stretches of the Sprain Brook Parkway, the Taconic State Parkway and I-684 to facilitate sign inspections.

Officials said the closures will take place at the following locations:

  • Two lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway southbound are set to close between State Route 100C in Mount Pleasant and I-287 in Greenburgh, on Monday, May 9, between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.
  • Two lanes of the Taconic State Parkway northbound are set to close between Exit 3 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 4 (State Route 117) in Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday, May 10, between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.
  • Single and double lane closures are scheduled to take place on I-684 southbound between Exit 2 (State Route 120) in North Castle and Exit 1 (Interstate 287) in Harrison, on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

