COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Westchester Residents Who've Been Vaccinated, Other New Data

Thousands of Westchester residents are being vaccinated for COVID-19 each day, as the county continues ramping up its vaccination plan and combating the winter spread of the virus.

County Executive George Latimer offered an update on the progress Westchester is making in vaccinating area residents as it continues recovering from the latest surge of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 99,715 COVID-19 vaccines administered at the Westchester County Center mass vaccination site, with 2,671 reported on Wednesday, March 10. There have also been 20,279 (1,028 on Wednesday, March 10) shots administered at other sites run by the Westchester County Department of Health.

A total of 128,476 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Westchester. Latimer said that 13.6 percent of Westchester residents have completed the vaccination process.

"The more of us to get vaccinated, the less of us will get the virus," he said.

Westchester is also beginning to prioritize teachers, with 800 teachers from the county's 26 districts scheduled to receive their shots on Friday, March 12.

"We are currently polling teachers on who has been vaccinated and who still needs it," Latimer said. "We need to know how far we are from the finish line."

In the past week, hospitalizations in Westchester for COVID-19 dropped from 330 to 264, a sign that Latimer called "encouraging," while noting that the county "has come a long way in a year," when it comes to testing.

The number of active cases in Westchester is down to 5,289 as of March 11, with 417 new cases confirmed on March 10.

More than two million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Westchester, with 111,713 coming back positive since last March. New virus-related deaths brought the death toll in Westchester to 2,139.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on March 11:

Yonkers: 1,360;

New Rochelle: 506;

Mount Vernon: 476;

White Plains: 322;

Greenburgh: 216;

Port Chester: 177;

Yorktown: 171;

Cortlandt: 171;

Harrison: 155;

Tarrytown: 147;

Mount Pleasant: 131;

Ossining Village: 103;

Peekskill: 103;

Mamaroneck Village: 97;

Eastchester: 84;

Dobbs Ferry: 71;

Somers: 70;

Bedford: 63;

Mamaroneck Town: 76;

Lewisboro: 56;

New Castle: 53;

Rye Brook: 52;

Rye City: 52;

Scarsdale: 46;

Sleepy Hollow: 45;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 43;

Pleasantville: 43;

Tuckahoe: 36;

North Castle: 36;

Mount Kisco: 36;

Pelham Manor: 35;

Pelham: 35;

Irvington: 32;

Elmsford: 31;

Bronxville: 27;

North Salem: 26;

Croton-on-Hudson: 21;

Briarcliff Manor: 16;

Ossining Town: 16;

Buchanan: 16;

Larchmont: 15;

Pound Ridge: 11;

Ardsley: 8.

There were 243,153 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 10 according to Cuomo, resulting in 4,735 new cases for a 2.77 percent positive infection rate, down from the previous day.

Sixty-three new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,735 still being treated statewide. There are 955 in ICU and 665 intubated.

There were 80 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,706,564 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 40.4 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,311 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.