COVID-19: Here's Number Of Fully Vaccinated Westchester Residents; Latest Cases By Community

Westchester continues ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination program as a third of all residents are fully vaccinated, with nearly half receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, according to County Executive George Latimer.

During his latest COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, April 22, Latimer said that 324,216 Westchester residents - representing approximately a third of the population - have completed the vaccination series, with hundreds of thousands more receiving at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and waiting to finish the process.

The county has suspended the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine following several incidences regarding side effects and distribution concerns.

As of April 22, there have been 206,507 people (2,690 on Wednesday, April 22) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 44,885 (902) at Department of Health sites, and 41,080 (906 on Tuesday, April 20) at the Yonkers Armory.

According to Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, Westchester is also ramping up its homebound vaccination program, up to a rate of between 20 and 30 each day with an assist from local ambulance companies.

There are now 3,463 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, down hundreds from earlier in the week, while the number of patients being treated for the virus in Westchester hospitals continues to drop, now below 200.

This week, Westchester went several days without any virus-related deaths, though it reported two on Wednesday, April 21, bringing the death toll countywide to 2,426 - 2,248 county residents - since the pandemic began last year.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel where hopefully everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it," Latimer stated. "We're trying to satisfy the demand of the vaccine, we're making progress every day."

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on April 22:

Yonkers: 805;

New Rochelle: 315;

Mount Vernon: 311;

White Plains: 233;

Port Chester: 162;

Yorktown: 155;

Greenburgh: 147;

Cortlandt: 130;

Ossining Village: 95;

Harrison: 91;

Mamaroneck Village: 90;

Somers: 82;

Mount Pleasant: 70;

Bedford: 67;

Peekskill: 66;

Dobbs Ferry: 62;

Rye City: 43;

Mamaroneck Town: 40;

Eastchester: 37;

Sleepy Hollow: 37;

Elmsford: 35;

Tarrytown: 33;

Lewisboro: 32;

Scarsdale: 28;

North Castle: 27;

Mount Kisco: 26;

Tuckahoe: 24;

Pleasantville: 21;

New Castle: 18;

Pound Ridge: 17;

Briarcliff Manor: 16;

Rye Brook: 16;

Pelham: 16;

North Salem: 15;

Pelham Manor: 14;

Ossining Town: 13;

Irvington: 13;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 12;

Bronxville: 12;

Ardsley: 11;

Croton-on-Hudson: 9;

Larchmont: 9;

Buchanan: 8.

Statewide, the one-day positive infection rate, seven-day average positivity rate, and the hospitalizations rate are down to the lowest since before Thanksgiving in early November.

There were 242,432 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on April 21, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 4,996 newly confirmed infections for a 2.06 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 45 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

One hundred and ninety COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals in that time span, as the number being treated is down to 3,567, the lowest since Nov. 30 last year.

A total of more than 43 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

Across New York, a total of 2,002,512 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 50 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,678 virus-related deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

