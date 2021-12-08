Contact Us
NY Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize

Nicole Valinote
Patrick Cherry
Patrick Cherry Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man has claimed a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Long Island resident Patrick Cherry, of Bay Shore, won the Powerball prize after matching the first five numbers drawn on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, located at 400 Union Boulevard in West Islip.

Cherry received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

