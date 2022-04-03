Invasive Jumping Worms Spotted In Northeast: Here's What To Know

With new reports of jumping worms being spotted in gardens in the Northeast, here's what you need to know about the invasive species.

The worms, which originated in Japan and the Korean Peninsula, have been seen in several states across the Northeast in recent months.

Jumping worms were spotted in the Hugh Cargill Community Garden in Concord, Massachusetts, according to a report from Boston.com in November.

CBC reported in March that the invasive species has also been detected in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Sightings have also been reported in New York.

The worms received their name due to their snake-like movements when disturbed, which can appear similar to jumping, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to Western New York PRISM, an organization that seeks to protect the region from invasive species, the worms consume organic matter in the soil that give nutrients to plants, and this can damage plant roots.

"Studies have found that in areas of heavy infestation, native plant, soil invertebrate, salamander, and bird populations decline," WNY PRISM said.

The organization said people should avoid buying or transporting the worms, and added that transporting soil and plants from infected areas can spread the cocoons.

University of Massachusetts Amherst's Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment said if jumping worms have already been located on your property, remove and destroy any of the worms you see, such as by putting them in a bucket of soapy water or sealing the worms in a plastic bag.

"Currently, there are no pesticides or approved methods to manage jumping worms," the school reported. "Using products without this use explicitly included on the label is illegal."

