COVID-19: Local Singer Puts On Concert From Front Steps For Neighbors In Fairfield County

A talented woman is keeping the spirits of her neighbors in Fairfield Count lifted amid the fear and anxiety surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Samantha Ramsdell, a singer and songwriter who lives in Stamford, has turned the steps in front of her house into a makeshift stage and has been entertaining her neighbors with a series of covers in her Cove neighborhood.

“As a singer in a local band and used to singing for audiences every weekend, I really missed singing for people, so I set up a speaker and mic on the front steps of my house in Stamford and sang for an hour for my neighbors in the Cove neighborhood,” she said. “Local neighbors stuck their heads out the window, sat in their car and danced on their decks while I sang some Feel Good cover songs and Live Streamed it on social media.”

Following the success of her first step-side “concert,” Ramsdell said that she plans to be doing these shows on a weekly basis after receiving positive feedback from her neighbors.

Ramsdell said that she “truly believes music heals and can bring people together during difficult times so I hope more communities use music to show love for one another.”

