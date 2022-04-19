FAO Schwarz Recalls Thousands Of Toys Due To Potential Choking Hazards

FAO Schwarz has recalled thousands of toys due to a manufacturing issue that can cause small parts to come loose, posing a choking hazard.

About 46,200 toys are included in the recall, according to a report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes 26,400 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy products and 19,800 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Boards.

The toys were sold at FAO Schwarz and Target locations across the US. They were also sold online on the FAO Scharwz and Target websites.

The company said it hasn't received any reports of injuries related to the recalled products.

FAO Schwarz has received nine reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Robot Buddy toy and 11 reports about the Wood Sensory Board.

The batch number of the Robot Buddy toy is 35227A21210 and the batch number for the Wood Sensory Boards is 59945A21207, the company said.

The company said consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact MerchSource to receive a prepaid label to return the toys and instructions about how to receive a refund.

