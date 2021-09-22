CVS To Hire 25,000 Ahead Of Flu Season In Nationwide One-Day Virtual Event

CVS Health announced plans to hire another 25,000 employees ahead of flu season.

CVS will recruit candidates for clinical and retail jobs during an online, one-day national career event on Friday, Sept. 24, the company said in an announcement on Monday, Sept. 20.

The new positions will help CVS respond to community needs during flu season and continue to respond to the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, the company said.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy. "But this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates."

Candidates can begin the application process by texting "CVS" to 25000 or visiting the CVS Health Career website.

