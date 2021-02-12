COVID-19: NY Restaurant, Bars Will Now Be Able To Extend Closing Times, State Says

Last call will be a little later for New York diners on Valentine’s Day.

Citing improving COVID-19 data, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 the curfew placed on bars and restaurants has been extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. as the state continues slowly reopening its economy.

The move comes as indoor dining reopened in New York City following a months-long closure due to spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in each of the city’s five boroughs.

“Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Cuomo said. "Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City.

“We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday,” he continued. “We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy.”

Statewide, the positive seven-day infection rate has dropped to 4.04 percent, marking 35 consecutive days of decline. The number is the lowest since Nov. 30 last year. The statewide daily positivity rate also fell to 3.54 percent.

