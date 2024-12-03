Tesla Fire In Pelham Manor Crash Under Investigation: Intersection Now Closed

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Pelhamdale Avenue and Shore Road in Pelham Manor, according to village officials.

First responders remain on the scene, and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as investigations continue.

According to reports, the crash involved a Tesla that caught on fire. There are unconfirmed reports that the incident may have resulted in a fatality. Authorities have not yet released additional details.

Police are directing traffic at all approaches to the area, and motorists are advised to avoid the intersection. Access to Shore Park and the New York Athletic Club is still possible via Roosevelt Avenue, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pelham and receive free news updates.