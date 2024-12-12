Support Pours In For Children Of Parents Killed In Fiery Tesla Crash In Pelham Manor

The two victims, identified as 46-year-old Jahmale Ledeatte and 44-year-old Tracey Ledeatte, parents in the New Rochelle school district, were killed on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Pelhamdale Avenue and Shore Road in Pelham Manor, according to police.

Pelham Manor Police Chief Gregory Sancho said a Tesla drove through the intersection, struck a wall on the northbound lane of Shore Road, and burst into flames. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, Sancho said.

Now, in the days since the tragedy, the Ledeatte's daughter Savannah is asking her community for help as she and her brother come to terms with the massive loss. To do so, she began a GoFundMe fundraiser page for assistance with expenses.

"My life and my brother’s life were changed forever when our parents tragically passed away in a car crash. This unexpected loss has not only left us devastated emotionally, but it has also created financial hardship for us as we try to navigate life without them," Savannah wrote on the page.

She continued, "We are just two siblings trying to keep going. While we are still in mourning, the reality of daily life is quickly catching up to us."

Donations would go toward basic needs as well as for help with expenses related to the sibling's activities, including sports.

"Sports have always been a way for us to stay connected to our parents’ values and passions, but right now, the cost of maintaining these activities feels impossible," Savannah wrote.

As of Thursday, Dec. 12, the fundraiser had collected nearly $16,000 out of a $45,000 goal.

Those who wish to donate can do so by clicking here.

