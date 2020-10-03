Westchester Educator Named Outstanding American History Teacher

A social studies teacher at a Westchester high school was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution's 2020 Outstanding Teacher of American History Contest, according to the organization.

Judges unanimously extended the award to Dr. Erik Weiselberg of Irvington High School, who scored the highest point total possible in their assessment. He holds a Ph. D. in U.S. history from the University of Oregon, and specializes in the American Revolutionary War era.

Weiselberg, said the DAR in a statement, "brings knowledge to his students with an ability to relate history to modern life." The student that nominated him for the award said that he makes learning enjoyable and rewarding for his students; he is known among his peers for his creativity and empathy.

Outside the classroom, Weiselberg serves as the village's historian, and is a member of many community organizations, including the Irvington Historical Society, Revolutionary Hastings and Revolutionary Westchester 250.

Weiselberg will advance to DAR's national competition in December; the nationwide Outstanding Teachers of America award will be presented in June of 2021 during the organization's continental congress.

