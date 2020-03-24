Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pelham Daily Voice serves Pelham, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pelham Daily Voice serves Pelham, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Westchester Woman Killed In Apparent Weather-Related Crash, Police Say
Schools

COVID-19: Harvard President, Wife Test Positive

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Harvard President Lawrence Bacow and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Harvard President Lawrence Bacow and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow has become the latest high-profile name to announce he has contracted novel coronavirus.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 24, Bacow announced that he and his wife Adele began experiencing symptoms on Sunday, March 22 and tested positive the following day.

The two will remain isolated in their home before reassessing their situations in the coming weeks.

“We will be taking the time we need to rest and recuperate during a two-week isolation at home,” he said. “I am blessed with a great team, and many of my colleagues will be taking on more responsibility over the next few weeks as Adele and I focus on just getting healthy.”

Bacow said it is unclear how he or his wife contracted the virus, but they have been social distancing and working from home since Saturday, March 14.

As of Tuesday, 17 Harvard affiliates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Harvard University Health Services.

"Your swift actions over the past few weeks—to respond to the needs of our community, to fulfill our teaching mission, and to pursue research that will save lives—have moved me deeply and made me extraordinarily grateful and proud," Bacow said. "I hope to see as few of you in our situation as possible, and I urge you to continue following the guidance of public health experts and the advice and orders of our government officials."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pelham Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Pelham Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.