Police Nab 32-Year-Old With Two Kilos Of Cocaine, 22 Pounds Of Pot In Westchester County

A 32-year-old man was nabbed with large quantities of cocaine and marijuana as well as counterfeit prescription pills during a routine traffic stop.

The incident began about 5:30 p.m., on Monday, May 11, when a Westchester County Police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Central Park Avenue near the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers.

The officer detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and also observed a shopping bag on the rear seat containing what appeared to be marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The driver was taken into custody. A satchel bag that he was wearing was seized and inside officers found fraudulent Oxycodone pills, O'Leary said.

The vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was impounded and towed to Westchester County Police headquarters. A search warrant was obtained and more than four pounds of cocaine, or approximately two kilos, was recovered along with almost 22 pounds of marijuana, O'Leary said.

In addition, a loaded magazine for a 9 mm handgun was found in the car.

Victor Ramos, 32, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree

Criminal possession of marijuana

Criminal possession of a weapon

Ramos was held overnight at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne.

He was arraigned Tuesday, May 12, in Yonkers City Court and released on his own recognizance.

