Man Attempting To Burglarize Mamaroneck Building Nabbed By Officer, Police

A 24-year-old man was arrested for alleged attempted burglary in Westchester after being spotted by a police officer.

Christian Dusablon, of the Bronx, was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, on Northup Avenue in the Village of Mamaroneck, police said.

According to police, officer Sebastian Salazar, while on routine patrol, notified police headquarters of a burglary in progress.

Salazar found two men who were attempting to gain access to a commercial building on Northrup Avenue. The two men fled the scene after being confronted by the officer, police said.

Dusablon was caught and charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglar tools, and criminal mischief.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

The second suspect escaped captured.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.