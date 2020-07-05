Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Westchester

Zak Failla
Wilfredo Cisneros of Tarrytown is wanted on a bench warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Photo Credit: New York State Police/Facebook

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted for a DWI charge on the New York State Thruway who failed to show up for court proceedings.

Wilfredo Cisneros, 36, is wanted by the New York State Police in Tarrytown on a bench warrant following his arrest on the Thruway on April 25, 2009. 

During the course of a traffic stop, it was determined that Cisneros was allegedly impaired and he was arrested.

Cisneros has been described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic man weighing approximately 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact police investigators by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

