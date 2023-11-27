A Few Clouds 50°

Overnight Lane Closure To Affect Stretch Of Hutch Between Pelham, Rye For Week

A long stretch of a parkway in Westchester is set to be affected by overnight lane reductions in order to allow crews to perform work, officials announced. 

<p>The Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
One lane of both directions of the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 4 (Route 1/Boston Post Road) in Pelham Manor and Exit 19 (Route 120A/King Street) in Rye Brook will close on weeknights beginning on Monday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 3 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The lanes will be closed for a mobile operation that will facilitate construction work for pavement markings on the parkway, officials said. 

Motorists traveling on the parkway during these times are asked to slow down and drive responsibly. 

