Contact Us
Pelham Daily Voice serves Pelham, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pelham Daily Voice serves Pelham, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ida Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley
News

Storm Ida: One Death Confirmed In Westchester Due To Flash Flooding

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
At least one died in Westchester during flash flooding.
At least one died in Westchester during flash flooding. Photo Credit: Contributed via Rob Wingate

Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed a State of Emergency while announcing that one area resident died due to flooding during Tropical Storm Ida.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, a day after the storm rolled through the region, dropping between five and 10 inches of rain through parts of the county, Latimer confirmed that one person died after being caught in a flash flood.

Latimer said that the deceased’s passenger also remains missing following the storm.

“It is confirmed, but it is the authority of the police department to release the location,” Latimer stated during a storm update on Thursday.

“This is not unusual, but the amount is unusual,” he added, regarding flooding from the storm. “Some roads are still washed out and trees are still down. We have had to evacuate a number of people from their homes and from their cars as well.”

In his update, Latimer noted that the county’s parkways remain vulnerable following the heavy rainfall, and that more than 200 cars were abandoned and left stranded throughout Westchester.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pelham Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.