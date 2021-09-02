Storm Ida: One Death Confirmed In Westchester Due To Flash Flooding

Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed a State of Emergency while announcing that one area resident died due to flooding during Tropical Storm Ida.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, a day after the storm rolled through the region, dropping between five and 10 inches of rain through parts of the county, Latimer confirmed that one person died after being caught in a flash flood.

Latimer said that the deceased’s passenger also remains missing following the storm.

“It is confirmed, but it is the authority of the police department to release the location,” Latimer stated during a storm update on Thursday.

“This is not unusual, but the amount is unusual,” he added, regarding flooding from the storm. “Some roads are still washed out and trees are still down. We have had to evacuate a number of people from their homes and from their cars as well.”

In his update, Latimer noted that the county’s parkways remain vulnerable following the heavy rainfall, and that more than 200 cars were abandoned and left stranded throughout Westchester.

