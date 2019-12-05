New Rochelle Felon Admits To Stealing Credit Card From Gym Locker

A Westchester man already on probation with six prior felony convictions has admitted to breaking into sports club lockers and stealing and using his victim’s credit card.

Ivan Vrabec, 49, pleaded guilty in Westchester County Court to one count of first-degree identity theft, following a pair of incidents involving stolen credit cards taken from gym lockers at sports clubs.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that on Dec. 14 last year, Vrabec opened the combination lock on the victim’s locker and put it back on without his victim knowing that someone had broken in at the New York Sports Club in Dobbs Ferry.

Vrabec then allegedly used the stolen credit card to purchase $660 worth of wine from the Westchester Wine Warehouse in Greenburgh.

The second incident, Scarpino said, on or around the same date as the first, Vrabec admitted to using a stolen credit card belonging to a Hastings-on-Hudson resident to purchase high-end designer goods valued at approximately $8,035.00.

At the time of his arrest, Vrabec was on probation for similar crimes committed in New Jersey.

Sentencing for Vrabec has been scheduled for Jan. 15 next year.

