COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were less than 35 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began in early March out of New Rochelle, there have now been 37,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 595,995 tested. The percentage of positive results has dropped from 7 percent last week to 6.3 percent as of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

There have been 1,453 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Sept. 15, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,813 (119 active, 1 new);

New Rochelle: 3,267 (50, 8 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,872 (22, 2 new);

White Plains: 1,960 (30, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,339 (12);

Greenburgh: 1,267 (16);

Ossining Village: 1,127 (16, 3 new);

Peekskill: 1,064 (9, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 974 (14);

Yorktown: 788 (21, 2 new);

Mount Pleasant: 622 (12, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 497 (7);

Sleepy Hollow: 459 (15);

Harrison: 454 (11, 1 new);

Somers: 440 (22, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 382 (4, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 344 (8);

Tarrytown: 314 (5);

Mount Kisco: 310 (13);

Bedford: 289 (12, 1 new);

New Castle: 241 (22, 4 new);

North Castle: 232 (8);

Rye City: 230 (4);

Elmsford: 218 (4);

Croton-on-Hudson: 216 (3);

Rye Brook: 199 (4, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (10);

Pelham: 176;

Ossining Town: 164 (2);

North Salem: 155 (3);

Pleasantville: 148 (10, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 145 (4);

Pelham Manor: 128 (3, 1 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 126 (9, 1 new);

Ardsley: 103 (1);

Bronxville: 95 (5);

Irvington: 88 (1);

Larchmont: 78 (3);

Buchanan: 45 (2);

Pound Ridge: 30 (1).

Statewide, 9,455,329 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 445,714 testing positive. There have been 25,405 virus-related fatalities.

