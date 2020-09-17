COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were more than three dozen newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began in early March in New Rochelle, there have now been 37,672 (38 new) confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 605,717 tested. The percentage of positive results has dropped from 6.3 percent yesterday to 6.2 percent as of Thursday, Sept. 17.

There was one new fatality, meaning there have been 1,454 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Sept. 17, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,834 (119 active, 12 new);

New Rochelle: 3,274 (54, 3 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,877 (25, 2 new);

White Plains: 1,962 (25);

Port Chester: 1,341 (11, 2 new);

Greenburgh: 1,274 (21, 3 new);

Ossining Village: 1,128 (17, 1 new);

Peekskill: 1,064 (6);

Cortlandt: 975 (10, 1 new);

Yorktown: 796 (26, 4 new);

Mount Pleasant: 623 (13);

Mamaroneck Village: 498 (7, 1 new);

Eastchester: 472 (3)

Sleepy Hollow: 463 (19, 2 new);

Harrison: 456 (11, 1 new);

Somers: 443 (24, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 383 (5, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 345 (9);

Tarrytown: 314 (5);

Mount Kisco: 311 (11);

Bedford: 291 (10, 1 new);

New Castle: 242 (22);

North Castle: 234 (11, 1 new);

Rye City: 230 (4);

Elmsford: 218 (4);

Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (4, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 200 (4);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (9);

Pelham: 176;

Ossining Town: 165 (3);

North Salem: 155 (2);

Pleasantville: 148 (8);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 145 (3);

Pelham Manor: 128 (3);

Briarcliff Manor: 126 (6);

Ardsley: 104 (2);

Bronxville: 95 (2);

Irvington: 91 (4);

Larchmont: 80 (4, 2 new);

Buchanan: 45 (2);

Pound Ridge: 30 (1).

Statewide, 9,621,920 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 447,262 testing positive for the virus. There have now been 25,413 COVID-19 fatalities in New York since the pandemic began.

