Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pelham Daily Voice serves Pelham, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Pelham Daily Voice serves Pelham, NY

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The daily COVID-19 map in Westchester on Thursday, Sept. 17.
The daily COVID-19 map in Westchester on Thursday, Sept. 17. Photo Credit: Westchester County

There were more than three dozen newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the county’s Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began in early March in New Rochelle, there have now been 37,672 (38 new) confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 605,717 tested. The percentage of positive results has dropped from 6.3 percent yesterday to 6.2 percent as of Thursday, Sept. 17.

There was one new fatality, meaning there have been 1,454 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Sept. 17, according to the Department of Health:

  • Yonkers: 7,834 (119 active, 12 new);
  • New Rochelle: 3,274 (54, 3 new);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,877 (25, 2 new);
  • White Plains: 1,962 (25);
  • Port Chester: 1,341 (11, 2 new);
  • Greenburgh: 1,274 (21, 3 new);
  • Ossining Village: 1,128 (17, 1 new);
  • Peekskill: 1,064 (6);
  • Cortlandt: 975 (10, 1 new);
  • Yorktown: 796 (26, 4 new);
  • Mount Pleasant: 623 (13);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 498 (7, 1 new);
  • Eastchester: 472 (3)
  • Sleepy Hollow: 463 (19, 2 new);
  • Harrison: 456 (11, 1 new);
  • Somers: 443 (24, 1 new);
  • Scarsdale: 383 (5, 1 new);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 345 (9);
  • Tarrytown: 314 (5);
  • Mount Kisco: 311 (11);
  • Bedford: 291 (10, 1 new);
  • New Castle: 242 (22);
  • North Castle: 234 (11, 1 new);
  • Rye City: 230 (4);
  • Elmsford: 218 (4);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (4, 1 new);
  • Rye Brook: 200 (4);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 190 (9);
  • Pelham: 176;
  • Ossining Town: 165 (3);
  • North Salem: 155 (2);
  • Pleasantville: 148 (8);
  • Tuckahoe: 146 (1);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 145 (3);
  • Pelham Manor: 128 (3);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 126 (6);
  • Ardsley: 104 (2);
  • Bronxville: 95 (2);
  • Irvington: 91 (4);
  • Larchmont: 80 (4, 2 new);
  • Buchanan: 45 (2);
  • Pound Ridge: 30 (1).

Statewide, 9,621,920 COVID-19 tests have been administered in New York, with 447,262 testing positive for the virus. There have now been 25,413 COVID-19 fatalities in New York since the pandemic began.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pelham Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.