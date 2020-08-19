COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Westchester saw only 18 new reported cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Westchester continues to dwindle, as the county reaches a total of 36,563 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in early March.

There have now been 471,880 Westchester residents tested, resulting in 7.7 percent testing positive for the virus. There have been 1,449 virus-related fatalities.

A breakdown of confirmed positive and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to the Department of health:

Yonkers: 7,565 (137);

New Rochelle: 3,179 (26);

Mount Vernon: 2,820 (23);

White Plains: 1,910 (23);

Greenburgh: 1,237 (26);

Ossining Village: 1,099 (6);

Peekskill: 1,044 (15);

Cortlandt: 934 (16);

Yorktown: 749 (9);

Mount Pleasant: 596 (4);

Mamaroneck Village: 486 (9);

Eastchester: 463 (2);

Sleepy Hollow: 434 (18);

Harrison: 433 (3);

Somers: 408 (5);

Scarsdale: 371 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 332 (0);

Tarrytown: 300 (1);

Mount Kisco: 290 (1);

Bedford: 267 (1);

Rye City: 220 (1);

North Castle: 218 (2);

New Castle: 215 (2);

Elmsford: 213 (2);

Croton-on-Hudson: 212 (2);

Rye Brook: 191 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 177 (0);

Pelham: 174 (3);

Ossining Town: 160 (2);

North Salem: 149 (0);

Tuckahoe: 143 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 140 (1);

Pleasantville: 136 (0);

Pelham Manor: 123 (3);

Lewisboro: 119 (1);

Briarcliff Manor: 111 (0);

Ardsley: 102 (1);

Bronxville: 87 (1);

Irvington: 87 (1);

Larchmont: 75 (0);

Buchanan: 42 (2);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 7,272,403 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 427,202 testing positive. There have been 25,270 deaths tied to the virus during the pandemic.

