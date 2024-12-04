Man Who Bit Girlfriend’s Face In Pelham Manor Attack To Serve Prison Time

Bronx resident Christian Rosado will serve six and a half years in state prison in connection with the assault, which happened in Pelham Manor in August 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

According to the DA's Office, the attack happened at around 9:15 p.m. on August 14, 2023, inside the victim’s parked vehicle on Pelham Parkway in Pelham Manor. Rosado, sitting in the passenger seat, bit the victim’s lip and cheek, choked her, and made threats during the assault.

As the attack unfolded, the victim revved the car’s engine, which drew nearby officers to the scene.

When police arrived, Rosado fled on foot, leading to a brief chase. Additional officers were called in to subdue him, and he was eventually handcuffed after resisting arrest. Police later had to carry him into the Village of Pelham Police Department headquarters after he refused to walk.

Rosado was found guilty of the following charges on Tuesday, May 21 after a three-week trial:

Second-degree assault;

First-degree unlawful imprisonment;

Resisting arrest.

In addition to his sentence, he will also be required to serve five years of post-release supervision.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah commended the victim’s bravery. “Thanks to the victim’s quick instincts during the attack and her extraordinary courage in testifying against her abuser, this defendant has now been held accountable for his violent actions and will not be able to cause harm to this victim or anyone else,” Rocah said.

