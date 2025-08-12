Coffee Shop Closes Its Doors In Pelham After Acquisition: 'End Of An Era'

Caffè Ammi Roasting Co., which opened in 2017 at 109 6th St. in Pelham, announced on Thursday, Aug. 7, that it has been acquired by Compass Group USA and will pivot from retail service to wholesale operations.

The shop served its final cup of coffee at the Pelham location on Monday, July 28.

“While this marks the end of an era for our coffee shop, we are excited to shift our focus toward wholesale – bringing our signature roasts to more partners and locations,” owner Joseph Ammirati and the Caffè Ammi team said in a statement.

Ammirati continued, “This new direction allows us to continue sharing our passion for quality coffee, now on a broader scale.”

In his statement, Ammirati also thanked customers for their “support and loyalty over the years,” saying it “truly meant everything to us.”

The company said it will continue to craft its signature coffee blends for a wider audience, with updates planned on new collaborations, community events, and future ways to enjoy Caffè Ammi products.

