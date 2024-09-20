Car Stolen From Quiet Residential Road In Pelham

The theft happened on Thursday morning, Sept. 19 on the 100 block of Corlies Avenue in the Village of Pelham, according to the village's police department.

Although the department did not release further details about the thefts, including if any suspects have been apprehended, police did say that patrols would be on "heightened awareness."

The incident does not appear connected to other attempted thefts in neighboring villages, the department said, adding that no other vehicle thefts have been reported in Pelham in the last few days.

Residents in the village should lock their vehicles and homes and keep their cars in garages if possible for added security. Anyone who sees anything suspicious can contact Pelham Police at 914-732-2000.

