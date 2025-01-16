18-Year-Old Goes Missing In Pelham: K9, Helicopter Join Search

Archer Hands, age 18, was reported missing by the Village of Pelham Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 16 after last being seen at around 1 p.m. on Wolfs Lane.

According to police and Hands' mother, Cynthia, Archer is diagnosed with autism and is nonverbal. He may not be able to communicate well and may respond to questions with echolalia, which means he will repeat what others say to him.

He likes to frequent local parks, police said.

Hands is described as an Asian and White man with brown eyes and black hair who is 5-foot-7 and 134 pounds. He was seen wearing green/olive pants with white sneakers and a gray jacket. He takes medication that can cause drowsiness so he may be asleep, his mother said.

According to Cynthia Hands, police are now looking for him with the help of K9 units and a helicopter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham Police at 914-738-2000, or Archer's mother at 914-738-7426.

Click the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pelham and receive free news updates.