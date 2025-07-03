Young Peekskill Man Mourned After Sudden Death: 'We Love You Forever'

Steven Miranda, a beloved Peekskill man known for his bright smile and joyful spirit, died on Saturday, June 28. His age was not made public.

Miranda's death was detailed in a GoFundMe fundraiser created to help his family with his funeral costs.

"It's with great sadness and pain in my heart that I share this GoFundMe," wrote Miranda's cousin, Vanessa Preciado, who organized the fundraiser.

Preciado continued: "Steven, thank you for always having that smile and joy you shared every time you came to visit us...We love you forever."

The fundraiser describes his death as something that happened “in an instant.” No further details about the circumstances have been released.

Miranda was a graduate of Peekskill High School and went on to attend SUNY Westchester Community College.

Family members said any amount donated will help give Steven the farewell he deserves and ease the burden on loved ones during this difficult time.

As of Thursday, July 3, the fundraiser had collected $4,410 out of a $12,000 goal. Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here.

A service for Miranda will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill at 414 Washington St.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.