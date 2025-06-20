Yearlong Manhunt Ends In Peekskill Fatal Stabbing Fugitive's Capture In Mexico: Police

Walter F. Bustos-Solis, who has been wanted in connection with a Peekskill homicide since June 2024, was taken into custody by federal authorities in Puebla City, Mexico, on Thursday, June 12, the Peekskill Police Department announced on Thursday, June 19.

He has since been extradited to the United States and is now in the custody of Peekskill Police and the FBI. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday, June 20.

Police said the case began in the early morning hours of June 10, 2024, when officers responded to a report of an altercation on the 900 block of Main Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Carlos Rodriguez, suffering from severe lacerations to the lower part of his body.

Rodriguez was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, but he died six days later from his injuries, authorities said.

Peekskill detectives quickly identified Bustos-Solis as a suspect and began a search to locate him, which ultimately led to international cooperation with Mexican authorities and several US law enforcement agencies, police said.

Officials said the incident was believed to be isolated.

