Westchester's Stanley Tucci To Spotlight Italian Culture On NBC's Winter Olympics Coverage

Stanley Tucci will showcase northern Italy's food and culture during NBC's coverage of the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. NBC Sports announced on Monday, Sept. 15, that the Katonah, New York, native will join the broadcast team.

Tucci's primetime segments will highlight the cuisine, history, and traditions of the Italian Alps regions that will host the Olympics. The 64-year-old's family lineage traces back to the southern Italian region of Calabria.

The six-time Emmy winner has hosted CNN's "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" and National Geographic's "Tucci in Italy."

"It's been my passion to learn about the people of Italy by traversing the country and savoring its food. But this time, I'll have a guest with me -- the world,” Tucci said. "I'm excited to return to northern Italy as the Olympic Games brings the world to its doorstep. What foods will the world fall in love with? What favorites will be uncovered? How will Italy transform with the world as its guest? I'm excited to share it all with the American primetime audience in February."

This will be Italy's fourth time hosting the Olympics and the second Winter Games for Cortina, a ski resort town about two hours north of Venice.

"I immediately thought of Stanley when we started planning for Milan," said NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon. "America has an affinity for all things Italian, and with his string of hit shows and best sellers, Stanley's now the it guy on Italian culture in our country. His mix of cool curiosity and masterful storytelling makes him the perfect guide to dish on northern Italy's culinary and cultural treasures. We can't wait for him to make America hungry in primetime."

Tucci, a 1982 graduate of SUNY Purchase, has appeared in more than 100 films, including "The Devil Wears Prada," "Spotlight," and "Captain America: The First Avenger." The 2026 Winter Olympics will come less than three months before Tucci reprises his role as art magazine director Nigel Kipling in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which is scheduled for release on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be held from Friday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 22, and NBC's family of networks will broadcast the Games in the US.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.