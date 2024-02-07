Update: Support Pouring In After Family Loses Everything In Peekskill Blaze

The blaze, which began on Sunday, Feb. 4 around 10:15 a.m. at a two-and-a-half-story residence on Orchard Street in Peekskill, left the multi-family home destroyed, according to the city's fire department.

According to Eddie Guiracocha, the owner of Peekskill's Copy Center Services who created a GoFundMe fundraiser page on behalf of his cousins, aunt, and uncle who lost their home in the fire, the blaze left the building's residents with "nothing but the clothes on their backs."

"The fire took everything they owned, and the reality of their loss is heart-wrenching," Guiracocha wrote, adding that any financial donation would help the family cover "immediate expenses and start the rebuilding process. No amount is too small."

In addition to financial donations, those wanting to help can also contribute clothes, furniture, and pet supplies for the family's dog and cat, or drop off larger items at the Peekskill Elk's Lodge at 1038 Brown St. Those who do so should arrange a drop-off time and mention that the items are for the family affected by the Orchard Street fire.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 6, the fundraiser had collected $2,345 out of a $15,000 goal.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for considering supporting my family during this incredibly tough time," Guiracocha wrote on the page, adding, "Together, I believe we can help my family through this crisis and towards a path of recovery."

Those wishing to donate to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

