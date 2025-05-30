'Unnerving': Teacher Caught With Child Sexual Abuse Material In Peekskill, DA Says

Brian Mishk, 28, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested and charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, May 30.

Mishk was arraigned Friday in the Town of Cortlandt Court before a judge and was held on bail. He is scheduled to appear next in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, June 5.

"This is yet another sad example of a person entrusted with safeguarding our children violating that trust in the worst way," said Westchester DA Susan Cacace in a statement on Friday, also adding, "What makes this even more unnerving is that as a school teacher, he was in constant contact with children.”

According to Peekskill Central School District documents, Mishk is a permanent substitute teacher with the district.

Mishk’s arrest marks the third such case in recent weeks involving individuals in positions of public trust charged with crimes against children, the DA's Office said:

Thomas Puccini, a former Eastchester school official and football coach, was federally charged earlier this month with sexual exploitation of a child and child pornography in a related sextortion investigation, as Daily Voice reported:

Dwayne Murray, a prominent youth basketball coach in Mount Vernon, was arrested Wednesday, May 14 on charges of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, as Daily Voice also reported.

Anyone with information about Mishk or the other cases is urged to contact the Westchester DA’s tip line at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).

