Police Training Being Held Near Peekskill High School

The Peekskill Police Department will hold a multi-agency training session on Wednesday, July 24 near Peekskill High School, the department announced.

The training is meant to ensure officers have "the necessary skills for a proper response in various situations," the department explained.

"We understand that the presence of law enforcement activities may cause concern among residents. We want to assure you that this training is a routine part of our efforts to maintain a high level of readiness and professionalism within our department," Peekskill Police wrote in a social media post about the exercise.

