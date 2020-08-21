Suspect Driving Drunk Charged For Fatal Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Passenger

A seven-month investigation into a crash that left a 20-year-old dead in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated at the time of the fatal incident.

Dutchess County resident James Ruiz, 28, of Amenia, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 19 for his role in the fatal crash on Wednesday, Jan. 8 on the Shunpike in the town of Washington.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 8, New York State Police troopers out of the Poughkeepsie barrack responded to the Shunpike between Route 44 and Kennels Road, where there was a reported one-car crash where the driver struck a tree, causing his Toyota to burst into flames.

Police said that Ruiz’s passenger, Jeremy Annis, also of Amenia, was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office. Ruiz was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation determined that Ruiz was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, and he was arrested this week.

Ruiz was charged with vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail following his arraignment in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 secure bond.

No return court date has been announced.

