State Police ID Driver Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

One man was killed and two others hospitalized in the Hudson Valley after a head-on crash, New York State Police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, state police in Dutchess County launched an investigation into a fatal crash on State Route 9G in the Town of Rhinebeck.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that Hyde Park resident Jared Hammerling, age 29, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic northbound on Route 9G south of Slate Quarry Road when he crossed over the double yellow line and struck a 2018 Subaru Outback head-on.

The Subaru was then rear-ended by a 2019 Honda Ridgeline that was traveling south. It is unclear what caused Hammerling to lose control of his car before the crash.

Police said that Hammerling was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the Subaru were transported by paramedics to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

