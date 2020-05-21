Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Airlifted Following Crash With Driver Speeding, Passing Cars, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Hopewell Junction man was arrested after allegedly passing vehicles in a no-passing zone before slamming into a vehicle, seriously injuring the driver.
A man was airlifted to the hospital after another vehicle illegally passed his car causing a rollover crash and then fled.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, on Route 52 in Carmel, said Lt. John Dearman of the Carmel Police.

According to Dearman, several witnesses reported that a black Cadillac passed vehicles in a no-passing zone southbound on Route 52.

While attempting to pass a Honda Civic driven by Jacob Shikarides, 23, of Kent, the Cadillac, driven by Nicholas Signorelli, of Hopewell Junction, 55, slammed into the Honda, causing the vehicle to overturn at least seven times coming to rest at the gas pumps of a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Dykeman Road, Dearman said.

Signorelli sped off and continued on Route 52, he added.

Carmel Fire and ambulance responded to the scene of the crash and extricated Shikarides from his vehicle before he was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, Dearman said.

Police found Signorelli about an hour later and arrested.

He was charged with:

  • Vehicular assault
  • Reckless driving
  • Leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

