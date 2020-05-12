IDs, Info Released After Pickup Truck Hits DOT Worker On I-684

A 41-year-old highway construction worker who was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck on I-684 has been identified, along with the motorist.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 3:07 p.m., Monday, May 11, northbound on the highway in the town of Southeast, according to the New York State Police.

An initial investigation found that Richard N. Russo, 48, of North Salem, was northbound in the right lane driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a worker contracted by the New York State Department of Transportation, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The road worker, identified as John Fitzpatrick, of the Bronx, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Hicks said.

The interstate was partially closed northbound until approximately 8:10 p.m., to allow for an investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

