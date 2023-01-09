Fire Damages Peekskill Home

A late morning basement fire sent firefighters in droves to a home in Northern Westchester.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, around 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a residence in Peekskill on Crompond Road (Route 202) after smoke was seen coming out of the two-and-a-half-story home.

Once there, firefighters then realized the fire was coming from the basement and called for help from off-duty members. The fire was then put out within minutes after an "aggressive attack," according to the Peekskill Professional Firefighters Local 2343.

After the blaze was extinguished, firefighters spent another hour opening walls and ceilings throughout the house to make sure the fire had not spread anywhere else.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

In a post, the fire department thanked surrounding organizations that had helped with the response.

"We’ve been keeping our neighbors busy over the past few days, and we always appreciate the help!" they said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.