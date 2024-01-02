Fair 39°

SHARE

Person Hospitalized After Blaze At Multi-Family Home In Peekskill

A fire at a multi-family residence in Northern Westchester sent one occupant to the hospital, fire officials said.

The blaze happened at a multi-family home in Peekskill on Highland Avenue, fire officials said.

The blaze happened at a multi-family home in Peekskill on Highland Avenue, fire officials said.

 Photo Credit: City of Peekskill Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident began on Friday, Dec. 29 around 9:30 a.m. at a residence in Peekskill on Highland Avenue, where an electrical outlet was reported to be smoking, according to the City of Peekskill Fire Department. 

Arriving crews soon found smoke coming from the first floor of the two-and-a-half-story multi-family dwelling and began entering the building to find the exact location of the blaze. Soon, firefighters found that the main body of the fire was centered in the enclosed front porch of the residence, the department said.

While stretching hose lines into the residence to extinguish the blaze, crews also searched the building to ensure that all occupants were able to safely escape. The fire was eventually brought under control in around 45 minutes.

One of the building's occupants was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported, according to fire officials. 

to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE