The team at 140 Kitchen, located at 911 South St. in Peekskill, announced on social media this week that the restaurant will officially close after final service on Saturday, May 24.

The decision, according to the restaurant’s Instagram post, was made after “much thought and consideration.”

“This was not an easy choice, but we believe it is the right step for us at this time,” the post reads, continuing, “We want to express our appreciation and gratitude to everyone who has supported us along this journey. To our loyal guests & the entire Peekskill community, your support has meant the world.”

The team also thanked its staff, calling them “incredible” and acknowledging their “hard work and passion.”

140 Kitchen first opened in February 2024 and soon focused on upscale Italian cuisine and cocktails. Over time, it became known for its stylish space, community-driven events, and elevated dining experiences.

Though this weekend will mark the restaurant’s last service, diners still have a few days left to grab a final bite. According to a follow-up post, the restaurant is operating its regular hours this week — Tuesday through Friday, May 23, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (with the bar open later) — and offering a pre-fixe menu.

Saturday will feature a farewell party from 3 p.m. to midnight, with drink specials including $5 beers and $6 shots.

In a nod to loyal customers, 140 Kitchen also confirmed that gift cards for the restaurant will continue to be honored at sister establishments Slainte and The Peekeasy.

“This is not the end, just the end of a chapter,” the team wrote.

