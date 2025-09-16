Peekskill Hacker, 22, Ran Massive Cybercrime Forum, Hoarded Child Abuse Files: Here's His Fate

Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, 22, of Peekskill, received a three-year prison sentence on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the US Department of Justice announced.

Prosecutors said Fitzpatrick admitted to creating and operating BreachForums, an English-language hacking site launched in March 2022 that quickly grew to more than 330,000 members.

According to federal officials, it became a go-to destination for cybercriminals to buy and sell hacked databases containing more than 14 billion personal records, including Social Security numbers, bank accounts, and usernames and passwords.

Some of the stolen data came from high-profile breaches, including one with the details of 200 million users of a major US social networking site and another exposing information on 87,760 members of InfraGard, an FBI-private sector partnership protecting critical infrastructure.

Fitzpatrick, known online as “pompompurin,” also pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material, the DOJ said.

As part of his plea deal, he agreed to forfeit more than 100 domain names, a dozen electronic devices, and cryptocurrency linked to the scheme.

The resentencing followed a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which overturned his original sentence of time served (17 days) earlier this year and sent the case back for a tougher punishment.

"Conor Fitzpatrick personally profited from the sale of vast quantities of stolen information, ranging from private personal information to commercial data," said US Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia, who added, "These crimes were so extensive that the damage is difficult to quantify, and the human cost of his collection of child sexual abuse material is incalculable."

