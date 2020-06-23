Peekskill Native Wayne Douglas Puff, Who Once Performed On 'Today Show,' Dies

Northern Westchester native Wayne Douglas Puff, 72, of Iola, Kansas, died on Saturday, June 20 at his daughter’s home.

Wayne was born March 13, 1948, in Peekskill to Raymond Puff and Dorothy (Scofield) Puff. He graduated from Haldane High School in Cold Spring.

He and Deborah Baker were married in April, 1969. They had two daughters and were later divorced. Wayne was married two additional times; first to Mary Smith and second to Kyu Park.

Wayne worked as a buyer at Filene’s in Boston, in the early 1970s, a ski instructor in Colorado during the 1980s, and as a swing dance instructor in the late 1990s, where he was often called “Twinkle Toes” and once appeared on NBC’s Today Show.

He once owned a small car maintenance shop and limousine company in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Wayne owned and operated his own real estate company. While most of his life was spent in New Jersey and the East Coast, his final years were spent in Kansas with his daughters.

Wayne acknowledged his wrongful acts that harmed others. He was very remorseful and atoned for those actions. The family requests, respectfully, that they not be contacted about this matter.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Barbara (Dempsey) Puff; brother, Gary Puff; a great-granddaughter, Reason Rayne Hannum; niece, Tanya Puff; and a few of his aunts.

Wayne D. Puff Contributed

Wayne is survived by daughters, Dimity Lowell and husband, John, of Iola, Kansas; Nora Lewis Barnum and husband, Richard, of Savonburg, Kansas; grandchildren, Tiffany, Savannah, Patricia; Guiseppe, Caressa, Cassidy, Brandon, Alyssa, Sean, Elizabeth, Riley; two brothers; and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service and visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service at 1883 US Highway 54 in Iola, KS.

Memorials are suggested to the Brain Injury Association of America, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.

Condolences for the family may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service as well.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.