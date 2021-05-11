Memories Of Poughkeepsie Native, Peekskill Resident Andy Novak Leave Nothing But Smiles

Andrew P. Novak was born on July 28, 1966 and died peacefully on Thursday, April 29 with his wife Clare (McMorris) by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Andy, known by many as “Noodle,” was born and raised in Poughkeepsie. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1984 and was employed by Verizon.

Andy lived in Fort Lauderdale, FL before moving to Peekskill with Clare.

Andy’s short life was full thanks to his loyal friends and family. Andy is survived by his wife Clare of Peekskill; sister Laura Nicholson (Steve) of Syracuse and brother Matthew Novak (Christine) of Poughquag, NY. He is predeceased by his parents Philip and Linda Novak.

Andy left a forever impression on his nieces and nephews and the entire McMorris family. He built a legacy that will bring us all smiles as we remember him.

Organ, blood and platelet donations were a very important part of Andy’s life and care. We urge all to donate with the memory of Andy’s life in mind.

A celebration of Andy’s life is being planned for a later date for friends and family to share memories of Andy and how he touched the lives of everyone who met him.

Obituary contributed by the family.

