Longtime Peekskill Resident and Camp Smith Employee, Eddie Camper, 73

Eddie Lee Camper, Sr., died at his home in Hattiesburg, MS, on Sept. 17 after a battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.

Eddie, born May 12, 1947 in Hattiesburg, was a long-time resident of Peekskill before making his way back to Mississippi. His primary school education was at Earl Travillion Attendance Center in Hattiesburg, Forrest County, MS. With a family move from Mississippi to New York, Eddie attended Peekskill High School, graduating in 1967.

He was employed at Camp Smith in Cortlandt Manor, from which he retired and before returning to Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Eddie Lee Camper leaves behind to mourn and cherish his memories: his wife, Diana Davis-Camper; his daughters, Stacey Camper-Brown and Jackie Camper-Evans (Aaron) of Baltimore; his son, Eddie Lee Camper, Jr., and his stepdaughter, Danita Davis-McRae, of Hattiesburg; two brothers: Otis Camper Jr. (Beatrice) of Highland Falls, and Nathaniel “Bud” Camper (Linda) of Newburgh; three sisters: Arcola Camper-Evans (John Wesley) and Suzette Camper of Highland Falls, Jacqueline Camper of North Carolina; one granddaughter, Kazia Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews throughout the United States.

Eddie was predeceased by his mother, Susie McLeod Camper, and his father Otis Camper, Sr.; his two brothers, Lawrence E. Camper Sr., and Terry Lee Camper; and one sister, Junco Camper-Salters; and nephew, Selwyn Camper.

