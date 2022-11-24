Renovations To Fort Hill Park In Peekskill Now Complete

A public park in Northern Westchester County will soon celebrate the completion of several renovations that improve access and facilities.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m., Peekskill will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Hill Park to celebrate the renovation of the park, according to city officials. The ceremony will be held at the entrance of St. Mary’s Cemetery at 900 Fort Hill Rd.

The improvements made as part of the state grant-funded project include:

Improvements to existing trails;

The completion of new trails;

Upgrades to the Decatur Avenue entrance;

New staircase and benches;

Improved signage.

The park also boasts an additional 52 acres of land from a donation by the Ginsburg Development Companies, officials said.

"I am pleased to have supported the renovations in historic Fort Hill Park with state grant funding because it will increase access to this incredible public resource. The leadership in Peekskill and its partners in the private sector deserve our gratitude for seeing this project through," State Sen. Pete Harckham said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Peekskill and receive free news updates.