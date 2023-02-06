Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Peekskill

Service is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.

Hudson Line service is temporarily delayed between the stations in Manitou (in Putnam County) and Peekskill "while we investigate reports of a person struck by a train near Peekskill," Metro-North said in a statement.

Information on the person who was struck has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

