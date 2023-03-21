Peekskill Woman Crashes Into 6 People, Including 2 Toddlers, Police Say

This story has been updated.

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly losing control of a stolen car and careening onto an Upper Manhattan sidewalk, striking six people, including two 3-year-olds.

Northern Westchester resident Sharon Godwin, age 32, of Peekskill, was arrested on Wednesday, March 15, after New York City Police responded to a 911 call of pedestrians struck by a motor vehicle at West 190th Street and Broadway, said the NYPD.

Upon arrival, officers observed six pedestrians with injuries on the sidewalk. A preliminary investigation determined that Godwin lost control of a stolen black 2001 Honda Civic and jumped the curb, striking six pedestrians on the sidewalk, said the NYPD.

Two 3-year-old girls suffered contusions to the face and were transported to Cohen's Pediatric Medical Center in stable condition; two women and one man sustained neck and back pain and were transported to the same hospital in stable condition. Another woman sustained an injury to her leg and was transported to Mount Sinai West/Roosevelt in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Godwin was taken into custody at the scene, and taken to New York Downtown Hospital, for treatment and observation.

Following her release she was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Driving without a license

Godwin also used a fake name of an actual Peeksville woman identified as Deanna Cimaglia, age 34, who has no criminal history, the NYPD said.

When police learned of the identity theft they immediately changed the name and notified the press.

