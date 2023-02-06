New Update: Person Killed By Train In Peekskill, Metro-North Service Still Delayed

A person was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester, delaying service and prompting an investigation.

The person was hit by train number 830 on Monday, Feb. 6 around 7:10 a.m. at the Peekskill Metro-North station at the Hudson Avenue Crossing, and died as a result of their injuries, Metro-North spokesman Mike Cortez said.

The person had been trespassing on the tracks.

The Metro-North Police Department is now conducting an investigation into the death. The person's name has not yet been released pending notification of kin and the completion of the investigation, Cortez said.

Because of the incident, Metro-North service is delayed between the stations in Manitou (in Putnam County) and Peekskill as the investigation continues.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

